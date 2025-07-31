- Cactus (NYSE:WHD) declares $0.14/share quarterly dividend, 7.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.13.
- Forward yield 1.2%
- Payable Sept. 18; for shareholders of record Aug. 29; ex-div Aug. 29.
