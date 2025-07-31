Exelon Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.02, revenue of $5.43B misses by $50M

Jul. 31, 2025 6:51 AM ETExelon Corporation (EXC) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Exelon press release (NASDAQ:EXC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $5.43B (+1.3% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
  • Affirming full year 2025 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings guidance range of $2.64-$2.74 per share vs. $2.69 consensus
  • Reaffirming operating EPS compounded annual growth of 5-7% from 2024 to 2028

