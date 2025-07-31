- Kimco Realty press release (NYSE:KIM): Q2 FFO of $0.44 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $525.18M (+5.0% Y/Y) in-line.
- Produced a 3.1% increase in Same Property Net Operating Income* (“NOI”) over the same period a year ago.
FY25 FFO consensus of $1.73
Current Previous Net income: $0.74 to $0.76 $0.70 to $0.73 FFO: $1.73 to $1.75 $1.71 to $1.74
Kimco Realty FFO of $0.44 beats by $0.01, revenue of $525.18M in-line
