Kimco Realty FFO of $0.44 beats by $0.01, revenue of $525.18M in-line

Jul. 31, 2025 6:52 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Kimco Realty press release (NYSE:KIM): Q2 FFO of $0.44 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $525.18M (+5.0% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Produced a 3.1% increase in Same Property Net Operating Income* (“NOI”) over the same period a year ago.

  • FY25 FFO consensus of $1.73

  •   Current Previous
    Net income: $0.74 to $0.76 $0.70 to $0.73
    FFO: $1.73 to $1.75 $1.71 to $1.74 

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About KIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KIM--
Kimco Realty Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News