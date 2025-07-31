- KKR & Co. press release (NYSE:KKR): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.50.
- Revenue of $5.09B (+22.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.25B.
- FeeRelatedEarnings(“FRE”)of $887 million ($0.98/adj. share) in the quarter, up 17% yearover-year.
- FRE was $3.6 billion in the LTM ($3.96/adj. share), up 34% year-over-year.
- TotalOperating Earnings ("TOE") of $1.2 billion ($1.33/adj. share) in the quarter, up 14% year-over-year.
- TOE was $4.7 billion in the LTM ($5.19/adj. share), up 26% year-over-year.
- AdjustedNetIncome (“ANI”)of $1.1 billion ($1.18/adj. share) in the quarter, up 9% yearover-year.
- ANI was $4.5 billion in the LTM ($4.98/adj. share), up 27% year-over-year.
- AssetsUnderManagement(“AUM”)of $686 billion, up 14% year-over-year.
