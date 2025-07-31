Quanta Services Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 beats by $0.04, revenue of $6.77B beats by $200M

- Quanta Services press release (NYSE:PWR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $6.77B (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
- Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $19.2 Billion and Total Backlog of $35.8 Billion
- The long-term outlook for Quanta's business
