- CSW Industrials press release (NYSE:CSW): Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $2.85.
- Revenue of $263.6M (+16.5% Y/Y).
- EBITDA grew 5.3% to a first quarter record of $68.7M.
More on CSW Industrials
