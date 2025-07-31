Blue Owl Capital press release (NYSE:OWL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 in-line
Revenue of $703M (+27.9% Y/Y) beats by $65.12M.
- Note: The revised post corrects all numbers.
