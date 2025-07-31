Comcast shares rise on results beat, fewer video and broadband sub losses

Jul. 31, 2025 8:30 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA) StockBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
A View Of The Comcast Center

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are in green before the bell on Thursday after the media and cable giant saw smaller-than-expected broadband and video subscriber losses along with a double beat for the second quarter.

CMCSA stock is up more than 5%

