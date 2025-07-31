Webster Financial Corporation 6.50% CUM PFD G declares $0.4063 dividend

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About WBS.PR.G Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBS.PR.G--
Webster Financial Corporation 6.50% CUM PFD G

Trending Analysis

Trending News