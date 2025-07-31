- Webster Financial Corporation 6.50% CUM PFD G (WBS.PR.G) declares $0.4063/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 6.82%
- Payable Oct. 15; for shareholders of record Sept. 30; ex-div Sept. 30.
- See WBS.PR.G Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Webster Financial
- Webster Financial Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Webster Financial: A Bit More Upside Is Warranted
- Webster Financial outlines $1B–$2.5B HSA deposit growth outlook as regulatory changes expand market
- Webster Financial GAAP EPS of $1.52 beats by $0.11, revenue of $715.8M beats by $3.65M