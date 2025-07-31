- Webster Financial Corporation DEP SHS RP PFD F (WBS.PR.F) declares $0.3281/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 6.77%
- Payable Sept. 15; for shareholders of record Aug. 31; ex-div Aug. 29.
