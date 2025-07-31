Itron Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.29, revenue of $607M misses by $2.43M

Jul. 31, 2025 8:33 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Itron press release (NASDAQ:ITRI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $607M (-0.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.43M.

  • Device Solutions revenue decreased 5%, or 8% in constant currency, due to lower legacy electricity product sales related to portfolio optimization, partially offset by

