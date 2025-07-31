- Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) declares $0.0253/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.13%
- Payable Aug. 29; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
- See GWRS Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
