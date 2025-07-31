Dividend Stocks NewsFortis Inc. CUM RD 5Y SR G declares $0.3827 dividendJul. 31, 2025 8:59 AM ETFortis Inc. CUM RD 5Y SR G (FTS.PR.G:CA) Stock, FTRSF StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News EditorPlay(<1min) Fortis Inc. CUM RD 5Y SR G (FTS.PR.G:CA) declares $0.3827/share quarterly dividend. Forward yield 6.27% Payable Sept. 1; for shareholders of record Aug. 19; ex-div Aug. 19. See FTS.PR.G:CA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. More on Fortis Inc. Fortis: The Buy Case For A Low-Risk Utility With Strong Earnings Visibility Fortis: Quietly Powering Your Dividend Portfolio Fortis Inc. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Fortis GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.30; reaffirms long-term outlook Historical earnings data for Fortis Inc. Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgFTRSFFTRSF--FTS.PR.G:CAFTS.PR.G:CA--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News