Banco Bradesco reports Q2 results

Earnings NewsBanco Bradesco reports Q2 resultsJul. 31, 2025 9:54 AM ETBanco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock, BBDO StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News EditorPlay(<1min) Banco Bradesco press release (NYSE:BBD): Q2 recurring net income was R$6.1 billion in 2Q25, an increase of 3.5% q/q and 28.6% y/y. As a result, ROAE topped 14.6% in the quarter. Revenue reached R$34.0 billion in the quarter, increasing by 15.1% y/y. Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgBBDBBD--BBDOBBDO--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News