Banco Bradesco reports Q2 results

Jul. 31, 2025 9:54 AM ETBanco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock, BBDO StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Banco Bradesco press release (NYSE:BBD): Q2 recurring net income was R$6.1 billion in 2Q25, an increase of 3.5% q/q and 28.6% y/y.
  • As a result, ROAE topped 14.6% in the quarter.
  • Revenue reached R$34.0 billion in the quarter, increasing by 15.1% y/y.

