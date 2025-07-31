Jamie Dimon and Donald Trump start talking again - report

Jul. 31, 2025 10:43 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) StockBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
President Trump Holds Policy Forum With Business Leaders

Chip Somodevilla

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has started talking with President Donald Trump after years of chilly relations between the two, according to a media report published on Thursday

Dimon visited the White House once in June and

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trending Analysis

Trending News