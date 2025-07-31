- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) plans to execute a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split shares.
- The reverse stock split will become effective at on August 4, 2025. The action will reduce the number of issued shares of the company's common stock from 13,948,763 shares to around 1,394,876 shares.
- Shares fell nearly 10%.
Aqua Metals to execute reverse stock split
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About AQMS Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|AQMS
|-
|-
|Aqua Metals, Inc.