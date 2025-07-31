Aqua Metals to execute reverse stock split

Jul. 31, 2025 12:25 PM ETAqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) plans to execute a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split shares.
  • The reverse stock split will become effective at on August 4, 2025. The action will reduce the number of issued shares of the company's common stock from 13,948,763 shares to around 1,394,876 shares.
  • Shares fell nearly 10%.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About AQMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AQMS--
Aqua Metals, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News