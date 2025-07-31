- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.03B (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Colgate-Palmolive Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About CL Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CL
|-
|-
|Colgate-Palmolive Company