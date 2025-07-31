Colgate-Palmolive Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Jul. 31, 2025 12:39 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 1st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.03B (-0.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.

