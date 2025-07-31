Cans gone wild: High Noon recall after vodka sneaks into Celsius cans

Jul. 31, 2025 12:57 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) StockBy: Amy Thielen, SA News Editor3 Comments
Wet drink cans

supermimicry/E+ via Getty Images

High Noon is recalling certain 12-packs of its vodka seltzers due to a mislabeling issue involving Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) energy drinks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall order for High Noon beach variety packs that include cans

Recommended For You

About CELH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CELH--
Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News