High Noon is recalling certain 12-packs of its vodka seltzers due to a mislabeling issue involving Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) energy drinks.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall order for High Noon beach variety packs that include cans
High Noon is recalling certain 12-packs of its vodka seltzers due to a mislabeling issue involving Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) energy drinks.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall order for High Noon beach variety packs that include cans
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CELH
|-
|-
|Celsius Holdings, Inc.