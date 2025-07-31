American Water narrows 2025 EPS guidance to $5.70–$5.75 with $3.3B capital plan while advancing acquisitions

Jul. 31, 2025 12:51 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: American Water Works Company (AWK) Q2 2025

Management View

  • John C. Griffith, CEO, highlighted, “Earnings were $1.48 per share for the second quarter compared to $1.42 for the same period last year. In the first 6 months of 2025, earnings were $2.53 per share compared to $2.37
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About AWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AWK--
American Water Works Company, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News