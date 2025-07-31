Amazon GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.35, revenue of $167.7B beats by $5.59B

Jul. 31, 2025 4:03 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • Amazon press release (NASDAQ:AMZN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.35.
  • Revenue of $167.7B (+13.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.59B.
  • North America segment sales increased 11% year-over-year to $100.1 billion.
  • International segment sales increased 16% year-over-year to $36.8 billion, or increased 11% excluding changes in

