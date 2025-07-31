- Amazon press release (NASDAQ:AMZN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.35.
- Revenue of $167.7B (+13.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.59B.
- North America segment sales increased 11% year-over-year to $100.1 billion.
- International segment sales increased 16% year-over-year to $36.8 billion, or increased 11% excluding changes in
