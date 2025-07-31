Organto Foods launches $7M private placement

Jul. 31, 2025 4:09 PM ETOrganto Foods Inc. (OGOFF) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Organto Foods (OTCQB:OGOFF) announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 14M units at $0.50/unit for gross proceeds of $7M.
  • Each unit includes 1 common share and ½ warrant; each full warrant allows purchase of a share at $0.75 for 18 months.
  • Warrants may be accelerated if Organto’s stock closes at $1.00 or more for 10 consecutive trading days.
  • Proceeds will fund the expansion of organic and fairtrade produce lines, technology platform, and working capital.
  • Source: Press release

