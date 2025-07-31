- Stephen From has been appointed chief executive officer and board member of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT), effective August 7, 2025.
- Adam Sachs, current CEO and co-founder, will transition to president and continue as a board member.
- From brings over 20 years of leadership in healthcare and finance, most recently as CEO of Aruna Bio.
- Source: Press release
Vicarious Surgical appoints new CEO; co-founder Adam Sachs to remain as president
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About RBOT Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|RBOT
|-
|-
|Vicarious Surgical Inc.