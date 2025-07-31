Vicarious Surgical appoints new CEO; co-founder Adam Sachs to remain as president

Jul. 31, 2025 4:46 PM ETVicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stephen From has been appointed chief executive officer and board member of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT), effective August 7, 2025.
  • Adam Sachs, current CEO and co-founder, will transition to president and continue as a board member.
  • From brings over 20 years of leadership in healthcare and finance, most recently as CEO of Aruna Bio.
  • Source: Press release

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About RBOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RBOT--
Vicarious Surgical Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News