Topgolf Callaway Brands announces resignation of Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs

Jul. 31, 2025 4:47 PM ETTopgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) on Thursday announced the resignation of Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs.
  • Starrs is expected to remain with the company through September 2025 to assist with an orderly transition.
  • The company confirmed that Starrs has accepted another CEO position

