- Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) on Thursday announced the resignation of Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs.
- Starrs is expected to remain with the company through September 2025 to assist with an orderly transition.
- The company confirmed that Starrs has accepted another CEO position
