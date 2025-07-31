- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.25%
- Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 16; ex-div Sept. 16.
