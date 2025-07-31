- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.57%
- Payable Sept. 26; for shareholders of record Aug. 26; ex-div Aug. 26.
- See VOYA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Voya Financial
- Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blue Owl Capital and Voya Financial teams up to integrate private markets into DC retirement plans
- Voya sees Q2 alternative investment income near long-term expectations
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on Voya Financial
- Historical earnings data for Voya Financial