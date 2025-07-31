Cellnex Telecom, S.A. reports 1H results

Jul. 31, 2025 5:00 PM ETCellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLNXF) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
  • Cellnex Telecom, S.A. press release (OTCPK:CLNXF): 1H revenues increased +6% and EBITDAaL +8.1%.
  • Recurring Leveraged Free Cash Flow (RLFCF) rose to €832 million, compared to €781 million last year that represents a +6.5% increase.
  • Reported revenues reached €1,942 million, compared to €1,921 million in the same period of the previous year, representing

