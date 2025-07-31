- Essential Utilities press release (NYSE:WTRG): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $514.9M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $47.7M.
- For 2025, expect to achieve GAAP earnings per share above guidance range of $2.07-$2.11 vs $2.10 consensus due to non-recurring benefits; reaffirm long-term targets
