Essential Utilities GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.08, revenue of $514.9M beats by $47.7M

Jul. 31, 2025 5:03 PM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Essential Utilities press release (NYSE:WTRG): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $514.9M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $47.7M.
  • For 2025, expect to achieve GAAP earnings per share above guidance range of $2.07-$2.11 vs $2.10 consensus due to non-recurring benefits; reaffirm long-term targets

