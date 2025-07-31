- Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) declares $0.0625/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.69%
- Payable Aug. 28; for shareholders of record Aug. 13; ex-div Aug. 13.
- See SEM Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Select Medical
- Select Medical: Despite A Change In The Regulatory Environment, This Prospect Is Worth Considering
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Select Medical GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.34B misses by $10M
- Select Medical targets $5.3B-$5.5B revenue range for 2025 as inpatient rehab expands
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on Select Medical