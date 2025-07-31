- Voya Financial, Inc. 5.35% DP PFD B (VOYA.PR.B) declares $0.3343/share quarterly dividend.
- Forward yield 5.42%
- Payable Sept. 15; for shareholders of record Aug. 26; ex-div Aug. 26.
