Sun Country Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.03, revenue of $263.6M beats by $7.76M

Jul. 31, 2025 5:12 PM ETSun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) StockLBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • Sun Country press release (NASDAQ:SNCY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $263.6M (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.76M.

  • Guidance for Third Quarter 2025

      Q3 2025 H/(L) vs Q3 2024
    Total revenue - millions $250 to $260 0 to 4%
    Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.61 (3)%
    Operating income margin - percentage 3% to 6% (2.6)pp to 0.4pp
    Effective tax rate 23%  
    Total system block hours - thousands 38 to 39 5% to 8%
          

