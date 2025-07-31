Sun Country Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.03, revenue of $263.6M beats by $7.76M

- Sun Country press release (NASDAQ:SNCY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $263.6M (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.76M.
Guidance for Third Quarter 2025
Q3 2025 H/(L) vs Q3 2024 Total revenue - millions $250 to $260 0 to 4% Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.61 (3)% Operating income margin - percentage 3% to 6% (2.6)pp to 0.4pp Effective tax rate 23% Total system block hours - thousands 38 to 39 5% to 8%
