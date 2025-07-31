- Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has named Edward McKay as its next president and chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2025.
- Current CEO Christopher E. French will transition to executive chairman, remaining active in company strategy and leadership.
- McKay currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Shenandoah Telecommunications announces CEO transition
