Shenandoah Telecommunications announces CEO transition

Jul. 31, 2025 5:16 PM ETShenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has named Edward McKay as its next president and chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2025.
  • Current CEO Christopher E. French will transition to executive chairman, remaining active in company strategy and leadership.
  • McKay currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About SHEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHEN--
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Trending Analysis

Trending News