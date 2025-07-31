Southern Company outlines $76B capital plan, adding $12B for growth through 2029 as large load pipeline expands

Jul. 31, 2025 5:31 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO) Stock, SOJC, SOJD, SOJE Stock, SOJF StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: The Southern Company (SO) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Christopher C. Womack highlighted "strong adjusted earnings results for the second quarter, meaningfully above the estimate provided last quarter," and stated the company remains "on track to meet our financial objectives for 2025." Womack emphasized
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SO--
The Southern Company
SOJC--
The Southern Company JR 2017B NT 77
SOJD--
The Southern Company NT 4.95% 80
SOJE--
The Southern Company Jr Sub Nt Ser 2020c
SOJF--
The Southern Company CAL 85
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News