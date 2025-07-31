Ag Growth reports Q2 results

Jul. 31, 2025 5:40 PM ETAg Growth International Inc. (AGGZF) Stock, AFN:CA StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
  • Ag Growth press release (OTCPK:AGGZF): Q2 Revenue of $348.56M vs $351.78M.
  • Profit per share of $1.21
  • Adjusted profit per share of $0.26.
  • The company maintained its full year Adjusted EBITDA outlook of at least $225 million.

