Ag Growth reports Q2 results

- Ag Growth press release (OTCPK:AGGZF): Q2 Revenue of $348.56M vs $351.78M.
- Profit per share of $1.21
- Adjusted profit per share of $0.26.
- The company maintained its full year Adjusted EBITDA outlook of at least $225 million.
