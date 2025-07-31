AMC Entertainment ends in red for seventh session in a row

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) widened its losses for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday after its shares closed 0.34% lower at $2.90.
Over the past six sessions, AMC shares have lost over 16%. On Wednesday, they closed 1.69% lower at $2.91.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) widened its losses for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday after its shares closed 0.34% lower at $2.90.
Over the past six sessions, AMC shares have lost over 16%. On Wednesday, they closed 1.69% lower at $2.91.
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|AMC
|-
|-
|AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.