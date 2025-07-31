AMC Entertainment ends in red for seventh session in a row

Jul. 31, 2025 5:42 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) widened its losses for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday after its shares closed 0.34% lower at $2.90.

Over the past six sessions, AMC shares have lost over 16%. On Wednesday, they closed 1.69% lower at $2.91.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About AMC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMC--
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News