TreeHouse Foods reiterates $345M–$375M adjusted EBITDA guidance and targets $250M supply chain savings through 2027 while closing two plants

Jul. 31, 2025 6:33 PM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Steven T. Oakland, President, CEO & Chairman, reported, "We achieved adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA results that exceeded the upper end of our guidance ranges. This performance further demonstrates the execution of our margin improvement plan

Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About THS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
THS--
TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News