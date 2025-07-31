CVR Partners outlines 8% ammonia capacity expansion and $55M–$65M capital plan amid robust demand and tight inventories

Jul. 31, 2025 6:56 PM ETCVR Partners, LP Common Units (UAN) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: CVR Partners, LP (UAN) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Mark A. Pytosh highlighted net sales of $169 million, net income of $39 million, EBITDA of $67 million, and a declared distribution of $3.89 per common unit for the quarter, emphasizing, "For the second quarter of 2025, our consolidated
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About UAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UAN--
CVR Partners, LP Common Units

Trending Analysis

Trending News