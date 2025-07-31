California Water Service Group outlines $1.6B infrastructure plan and projects nearly 12% compounded rate base growth through 2028

Jul. 31, 2025 7:00 PM ETCalifornia Water Service Group (CWT) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman, President & CEO, emphasized strong performance in the second quarter, noting "non-GAAP earnings per share were up 15% year-over-year, which is historically, very, very good considering it's the third year of the rate case in California, which

Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CWT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CWT--
California Water Service Group

Trending Analysis

Trending News