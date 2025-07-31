First Solar outlines 2025 EPS guidance of $13.5–$16.5 amid evolving tariff landscape and strong U.S. demand

Jul. 31, 2025 8:43 PM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: First Solar (FSLR) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Mark R. Widmar highlighted that First Solar recorded 3.6 gigawatts of module sales in Q2, surpassing the midpoint of previous guidance, and delivered earnings per diluted share of $3.18, which he stated was "above the

Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About FSLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSLR--
First Solar, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News