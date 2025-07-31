Apple outlines mid- to high single-digit revenue growth for Q4 2025 driven by AI investment and record iPhone, Mac, and Services performance

Jul. 31, 2025 9:23 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, AAPL:CA StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights2 Comments

Earnings Call Insights: Apple Inc. (AAPL) Q3 2025

Management View

  • CEO Timothy D. Cook reported a June quarter revenue record of $94 billion, representing a 10% increase year-over-year, and noted, "EPS set a June quarter record of $1.57, up 12% year-over-year." Cook emphasized, "We saw an acceleration of growth around the
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News