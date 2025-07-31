TAL Education outlines new $600M share repurchase plan as learning devices expand

Jul. 31, 2025 9:51 PM ETTAL Education Group (TAL) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: TAL Education Group (TAL) Q1 2026

Management View

  • Zhuangzhuang Peng, President and CFO, emphasized the company’s commitment to executing strategic priorities while strengthening the foundation for future development, stating, "learning services achieved a steady growth trajectory across both offline Peiyou programs
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About TAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TAL--
TAL Education Group

Trending Analysis

Trending News