Kinross Gold outlines path to $2M ounces production and $1.5K/oz all-in cost for 2025 while advancing major projects

Jul. 31, 2025 11:53 PM ETKinross Gold Corporation (K:CA) Stock, KGC StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO J. Paul Rollinson reported, "Following a good Q1, we delivered another strong quarter in Q2, establishing an excellent first half and positioning us well to achieve our full year guidance." He highlighted production
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KGC
--
K:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News