Innodata raises 2025 organic revenue growth target to 45% as business momentum accelerates

Aug. 01, 2025 12:53 AM ETInnodata Inc. (INOD) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Innodata Inc. (INOD) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Jack S. Abuhoff, CEO, announced that "Q2 2025 was another outstanding quarter for Innodata. We beat analysts' expectations across the board on key metrics; revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net income and fully diluted EPS." He highlighted that revenue grew 79% year-over-year to $58.4
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About INOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INOD--
Innodata Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News