- WeRide press release (NASDAQ:WRD): Q2 Revenue of $17.8M, up 60.8% year-on-year.
- Robotaxi revenue grew 836.7% Y/Y to $6.4 million — the highest-ever since company inception — and contributed to 36.1% of total revenue, marking the highest Robotaxi concentration since 2021.
- Gross profit also rose 40.6% YoY, reflecting steady growth.
WeRide reports Q2 results
WeRide Inc.