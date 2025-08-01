WeRide reports Q2 results

Aug. 01, 2025 2:47 AM ETWeRide Inc. (WRD) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • WeRide press release (NASDAQ:WRD): Q2 Revenue of $17.8M, up 60.8% year-on-year.
  • Robotaxi revenue grew 836.7% Y/Y to $6.4 million — the highest-ever since company inception — and contributed to 36.1% of total revenue, marking the highest Robotaxi concentration since 2021.
  • Gross profit also rose 40.6% YoY, reflecting steady growth.

