- BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC) declares $0.02/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.86%
- Payable Sept. 3; for shareholders of record Aug. 20; ex-div Aug. 20.
- See BGC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
