WisdomTree Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $112.6M misses by $0.21M

Aug. 01, 2025 2:50 AM ETWisdomTree, Inc. (WT) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • WisdomTree press release (NYSE:WT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $112.6M (+5.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.21M.
  • $126.1 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 8.9% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

  • 12% Annualized Organic Growth Rate Across All Products.

  • Adjusted effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 23.5%.

