WisdomTree Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $112.6M misses by $0.21M

- WisdomTree press release (NYSE:WT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $112.6M (+5.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.21M.
- $126.1 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 8.9% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and net inflows.
12% Annualized Organic Growth Rate Across All Products.
Adjusted effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 23.5%.
