Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.2003

- Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.2003.
- 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.94% as of July 30.
- Payable Aug 05; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.
