- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1927.
- 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.01% as of July 30.
- Payable Aug 05; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.
More on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
- VGIT: Reducing The Risk Of Black Swan Events
- VOO Vs. VGIT: Why We Don't Do 40-60
- SA Sentiment: One Fed rate cut in view this year even as Trump pressures Powell
- SA Sentiment: Expectations rise for just one Fed rate cut this year
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF