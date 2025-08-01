Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.1927

  • Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1927.
  • 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.01% as of July 30.
  • Payable Aug 05; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.

About VGIT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGIT--
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

