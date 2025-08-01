- Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.2094.
- 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.90% as of July 30.
- Payable Aug 05; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.
More on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, June 20, 2025: Peak In One-Month Forward Rates Up 0.14% To 6.16%
- Will The Bonds Break (Or Make) The Stock Market's 2025?
- What Does And Doesn't Matter For The T-Bond
- SA Sentiment: One Fed rate cut in view this year even as Trump pressures Powell
- SA Quant metrics highlight top and bottom ETFs as H2 kicks off