- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.2972.
- 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.49% as of July 30.
- Payable Aug 05; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.
More on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
- VCSH: Short-Term Corporate Shelter
- VCSH: Short-Dated Bonds May Remain In Favor With The Return Of Inflation
- VCSH: Hedging Equities With Corporate Investment-Grade Debt
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
- Dividend scorecard for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares