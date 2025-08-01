Vanguard Total International Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.1072

  • Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) - $0.1072.
  • 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.92% as of July 30.
  • Payable Aug 05; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.

